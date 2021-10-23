WELL (WELL) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.68 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. WELL has a market cap of $30.68 million and approximately $20,253.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WELL has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00050178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00203978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00102554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

