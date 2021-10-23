Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.86.

Shares of WPM opened at C$51.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$65.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.0528376 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

