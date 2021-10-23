Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.16.

TSE:WCP opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.89. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$7.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,473,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,308,161.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

