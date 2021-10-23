Widercoin (WDR) Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $173,386.74 and $25,431.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00070982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,013.34 or 0.99919458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.51 or 0.06639934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021671 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.