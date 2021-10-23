Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

