William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Clarivate in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Clarivate stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

