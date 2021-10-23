William Blair Weighs in on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.