Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $188,201.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,361.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

