Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 752,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $345,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

