Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

WTFC stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

