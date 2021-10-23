Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,850.00.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

