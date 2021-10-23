Wolfe Research Downgrades The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

