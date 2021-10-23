Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 3.1% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $38,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $280.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $284.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

