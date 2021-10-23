World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $209.56

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $209.56 and last traded at $203.60, with a volume of 11663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.