Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

YAMHF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yamaha Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA lowered Yamaha Motor from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.