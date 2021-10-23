Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.57 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.