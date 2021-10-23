Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the highest is $5.46 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.71 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

