Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive also posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.50 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 77,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 109.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.4% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

