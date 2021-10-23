Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.72 Million

Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $292.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.05 million. GoPro posted sales of $280.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. GoPro has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after buying an additional 385,940 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GoPro by 668.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 813,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 707,641 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in GoPro by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GoPro by 238.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 240,932 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

