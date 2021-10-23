Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. 221,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.69.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

