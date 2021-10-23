Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microvast’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microvast will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microvast.

MVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MVST traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,646. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. Microvast has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

