Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.69. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

