Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Announce $3.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $3.24. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.01. 818,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.46. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.