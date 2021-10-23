Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Earnings of $6.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report earnings of $6.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.05 and the highest is $8.10. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 507.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $14.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $16.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $14.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAR opened at $167.97 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $172.70. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.