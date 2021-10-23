Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Announce $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 453,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.04. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $110.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

