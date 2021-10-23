Zacks: Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Griffon reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,800. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

