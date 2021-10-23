Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($2.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $55,178,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

