Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post sales of $809.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $807.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $651.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 52.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.29. 456,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,984. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $338.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.