Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce sales of $222.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $225.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $901.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $932.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $868.30 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $874.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 744,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,540. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.