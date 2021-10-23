Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

