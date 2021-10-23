Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

