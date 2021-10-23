Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.73. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 243,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 102,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

