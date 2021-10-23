Zacks: Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.97. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 682,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,064. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

