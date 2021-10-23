Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SEEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

