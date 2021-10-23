Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STOR opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

