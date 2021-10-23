Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

PYCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of PYCR opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paycor HCM stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

