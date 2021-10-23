Zacks Investment Research Lowers Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Points International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Points International by 0.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

