Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

