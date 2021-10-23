Zacks Investment Research Lowers VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to Hold

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get VEREIT alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of VER stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 224,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 140,325 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 73.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.