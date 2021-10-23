Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

NYSE AZZ opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 6.5% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 4.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 237,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

