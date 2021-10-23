Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to Buy

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $61,695,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $59,347,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

