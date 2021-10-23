ZENZO 24-Hour Volume Tops $848.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $420,369.07 and approximately $848.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00108016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.32 or 0.00446045 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014717 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00034823 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.