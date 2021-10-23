Zilla Market Capitalization Hits $191,195.41 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $191,195.41 and approximately $502.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00049798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00206196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00102425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

