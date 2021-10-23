Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZION. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.65.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 386,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

