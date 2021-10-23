Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

