-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.14). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNLN. Roth Capital increased their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 582.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 3,762.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 613,501 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,721,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $175.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.41. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

