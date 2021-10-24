-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,875 shares of company stock worth $2,430,809. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,576. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

