-$0.15 EPS Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.62. 294,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 71,634 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.