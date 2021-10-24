$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. The Wendy’s also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 137.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

