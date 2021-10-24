$0.20 EPS Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.04. 42,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,171. The company has a market cap of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.